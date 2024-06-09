From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

West Philly Porchfest brought people together to enjoy the summer weather, time with friends and, of course, streets filled with some cool tunes.

The annual, free DIY festival didn’t disappoint — and for the thousands who trekked through the neighborhood Saturday, they were treated to artists across various genres meant to highlight the neighborhood’s diversity.

Porchfest, first held in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007, has grown to over 100 U.S. cities. Philly’s iteration was launched in 2016 by five neighborhood residents, according to the festival’s website.

Anyone could play or host a show. A map helped attendees navigate the jam-packed list of performers.