Photo essay: West Philly Porchfest fills the neighborhood with cool tunes and good vibes

West Philadelphia’s annual DIY festival didn’t disappoint, with hundreds of artists dotting the neighborhood Saturday.

Artists of various genres dotted streets, sidewalks and, of course, porches during West Philly Porchfest on Saturday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

West Philly Porchfest brought people together to enjoy the summer weather, time with friends and, of course, streets filled with some cool tunes.

The annual, free DIY festival didn’t disappoint — and for the thousands who trekked through the neighborhood Saturday, they were treated to artists across various genres meant to highlight the neighborhood’s diversity.

Porchfest, first held in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007, has grown to over 100 U.S. cities. Philly’s iteration was launched in 2016 by five neighborhood residents, according to the festival’s website.

Anyone could play or host a show. A map helped attendees navigate the jam-packed list of performers.

Artists of various genres dotted streets, sidewalks and, of course, porches during West Philly Porchfest on Saturday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Thousands of people walking the sidewalks during West Philly Porchfest got to witness bands all around the neighborhood during their Saturday travels. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Merritt connected with the crowd watching them right off of Baltimore Avenue through angelic vocals and a solid rhythm section backing them. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Merritt connected with the crowd watching them right off of Baltimore Avenue through angelic vocals and a solid rhythm section backing them. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A traditional folk music trio gathered next to the front door of a house in West Philly for their performance. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A traditional folk music trio gathered next to the front door of a house in West Philly for their performance. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Artists of various genres dotted streets, sidewalks and, of course, porches during West Philly Porchfest on Saturday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Punk band Chewy tore it up at West Philly Porchfest right next to MilkCrate on Baltimore Avenue this past Saturday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Batala Philly pounded their drums on the front lawn of a house in West Philly connecting the neighborhood with their samba stylings. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Artists of various genres dotted streets, sidewalks and, of course, porches during West Philly Porchfest on Saturday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Quality Living provided a relaxing soundtrack Saturday during West Philly Porchfest. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The Naked Sun performed on a porch in West Philly for two hours in the bright Saturday sun. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Punk band Chewy tore it up at West Philly Porchfest right next to MilkCrate on Baltimore Avenue this past Saturday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
If Saturday’s performances weren’t enough music for the weekend, trap superstar 21 Savage will perform Sunday evening at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden. On Tuesday, the Rolling Stones will perform at Lincoln Financial Field. Pixies and Modest Mouse will team up for a show at The Mann Center on Wednesday.

