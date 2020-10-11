Now playgrounds are open again and we go to ours daily, as a needed break from screen school and a good excuse to, again, mingle with our neighbors. Across the city, kids eagerly flock to jungle gyms as we all seek a respite from the digital. I’m not sure how our pod would survive without the playground as a place to blow off steam.

These parks as well as libraries and rec centers fall under the umbrella of the Managing Director’s office. Along with schools, these potential anchors for community are distributed widely, if not equitably, across the city. Is there a linkage between these programs and the Office of Children and Families?

Last month, the city welcomed Tumar Alexander as its new managing director. Alexander has said he sees solving quality-of-life problems in neighborhoods as a way to build trust and ultimately, help the city reduce violence. One way he could work toward that goal is by doing more to align systems to address the challenges parents and caregivers face as they struggle to provide kids the stimulation they would usually find in classrooms and schoolyards. The city has opened some rec centers as access centers so some eligible students without other child care options can attend virtual school safely — a win for those families. The Free Library of Philadelphia has meanwhile expanded virtual offerings to help entertain kids at home.

In communities, organizations like Tree House Books in North Philadelphia have stepped up to create safe havens for children, providing space and support for digital school. But are there other ways rec centers, playgrounds and libraries could be leveraged in the battle to keep kids and families engaged through the isolation of pandemic?

Our pod is an accommodation — a workaround. We are fortunate that we could come together as a collective and increase our ability to adapt to challenging circumstances. What if an outcome of the current crisis was to focus on existing assets, optimizing them and explicitly linking them to those who need them? What if we could reallocate, realign and rebuild where necessary to advance a comprehensive idea of child care?

We all have a part to play and all of us benefit when we succeed. That entails a level of investment and a sustained commitment. Support for schools, in their current form, needs to be buttressed by comprehensive support for parents and caregivers. In practice, we express a seeming disdain. High-quality education for all is radical or utopian at best and burdensome at worst: “But our taxes!”

In many cases, the investments have already been made. It may just be that we make them hard to see.