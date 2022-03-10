A new bank of quick chargers for electric vehicles has been installed in an unlikely place in Philadelphia.

The chargers are now in place outside a Wawa store at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane, at the edge of Port Richmond, but in the shadow of Interstate 95 and both the Tacony-Palmyra and Betsy Ross Bridges.

That location was selected as part of a new effort to make plug-in hybrids available to those who normally wouldn’t be able to have an electric vehicle because they can’t plug them in due to their housing situation.

The chargers are designed to give a car 80% charge in as little as a half-hour for about eight dollars, which could be an incentive for people who don’t have the ability to charge their car because they live in a rowhouse or duplex that doesn’t have a driveway to host a charger.

Ted Brooks of EVgo, the company that installed the charging station, said the chargers are designed to make quick charging a reality. The faster chargers make more sense than slower chargers most people have that can take several hours to charge a vehicle Brooks said.

The 30-minute, high-speed charge could last for 200 miles, or the equivalent of a week of commuting, Brooks said. That’s also enough juice to power a night’s worth of driving for Uber or Lyft. Brooks said those drivers could have a meal from the convenience store while they are waiting for their car to charge.

Building charging stations in an area where there aren’t many EV owners could be the key to expanding the plug-in market, Brooks said. “This is for the mom or dad running errands,” he said, adding that charging the car could be another weekend chore along with food shopping and picking up clothes from the dry cleaner.