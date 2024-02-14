Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The city of Philadelphia plans to recruit and train several dozen people to install electric vehicle chargers.

Officials hope to build a bigger and more diverse workforce of electricians who can create a charging station network across the region.

“It’s a great career,” said Mary Gaffney, board president of the National Association of Women in Construction’s Philly chapter, a partner on the project.

The city of Philadelphia got a nearly $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation to launch a pilot workforce development program called “Plug In Philly.”

The initiative, co-led by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 98, will consist of a pre-apprenticeship program to prepare participants for other specialized training. A total of 45 people will participate in three cohorts over two years.

“This initiative harnesses the potential for underserved Philadelphians to obtain pathways to jobs, careers and self-sufficiency,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement. “The pre-apprenticeship model will provide participants with training in an electric vehicle field that is booming, and provide increased pathways to local unions responsible for building and maintaining Philadelphia’s infrastructure.”

The Biden administration has set a goal of 500,000 public EV chargers across the country by 2030, with high-speed chargers every 50 miles along major roadways.