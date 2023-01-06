Chester County wants to convert vehicle fleet to electric and install charging stations

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Chester County officials plan to convert a portion of their government vehicle fleet to electric and install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at county facilities as part of their Climate Action Plan in 2023.

Officials also plan to look into how to acquire cost-efficient electricity via renewable energy and work on several projects related to reforestation, recycling, and waste reduction.

“We have many, many opportunities to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. And while it is a very energetic plan, it is certainly one that we expect to be able to meet,” Commissioner Marian Moskowitz said.

Chester County Commissioners adopted their Climate Action Plan in 2021, making the county one of the first in Pennsylvania to go through the state’s local planning program. The plan, which has about 160 actions, covers local government, community stakeholders, businesses, and even residents.