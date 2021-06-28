Philly, suburbs declare Code Red as temperatures hit over 90 degrees

Temperatures around the region are expected to feel as high as 104 degrees this week, as a band of hot, humid air stretching from Wilmington to Trenton increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. While temperatures are officially in the 90s, the combination of heat and humidity will make conditions feel even hotter.

Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties have declared a Code Red, putting in place extra outreach for people experiencing homelessness and facing high heat outside.

☀️ It’s hot out there, Philly! If you see someone on the street who needs shelter or other homeless services, call 215-232-1984 to request outreach anytime. #StayCoolPHL https://t.co/mxPpxQYulW — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 28, 2021

In Philadelphia, “Homeless Outreach teams provide water for folks on the street, and they encourage folks to come inside as all city-funded shelters are air-conditioned,” said city spokesperson Sarah Peterson. Philadelphians can call 215-232-1984 if they see someone outside who needs help.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management is monitoring the situation to see whether to declare a Heat Health Emergency, a designation that would unlock more cooling resources, such as designated cooling centers in some of Philadelphia’s hottest neighborhoods.