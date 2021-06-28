Philly, suburbs declare Code Red as temperatures hit over 90 degrees
Temperatures around the region are expected to feel as high as 104 degrees this week, as a band of hot, humid air stretching from Wilmington to Trenton increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. While temperatures are officially in the 90s, the combination of heat and humidity will make conditions feel even hotter.
Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties have declared a Code Red, putting in place extra outreach for people experiencing homelessness and facing high heat outside.
☀️ It’s hot out there, Philly! If you see someone on the street who needs shelter or other homeless services, call 215-232-1984 to request outreach anytime. #StayCoolPHL https://t.co/mxPpxQYulW
— Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 28, 2021
In Philadelphia, “Homeless Outreach teams provide water for folks on the street, and they encourage folks to come inside as all city-funded shelters are air-conditioned,” said city spokesperson Sarah Peterson. Philadelphians can call 215-232-1984 if they see someone outside who needs help.
The city’s Office of Emergency Management is monitoring the situation to see whether to declare a Heat Health Emergency, a designation that would unlock more cooling resources, such as designated cooling centers in some of Philadelphia’s hottest neighborhoods.
Another major source of summer relief, public pools, will begin opening on Wednesday, although fewer than 70% will come online this summer due to difficulty recruiting lifeguards.
In Montgomery County, seniors, young children, and others at particular risk from the heat are encouraged to go to air-conditioned spaces, such as malls, libraries, or Senior Adult Activity Centers between 12 and 8 p.m.
The Wilmington Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services is giving out free electric fans to senior citizens this week in the lobby of the Louis L. Redding City/County Building, 800 North French Street, from Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“The summer season can produce dangerously high temperatures,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. “Be safe and take precautions to protect yourself and your family — including pets — from the heat.”
To claim the fans, city residents must be 65 years or older, and bring a photo ID showing proof of age and address.
Officials across the region recommend all residents stay hydrated, limit strenuous work outdoors, and check on vulnerable neighbors.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion and, more seriously, heat stroke include nausea, dizziness, and loss of consciousness or fainting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For people who have to work outside, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration advises drinking water every 15 minutes, and to take frequent breaks, preferably in the shade.
