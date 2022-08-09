Philly’s ‘Heatline’ is seeing an increase in demand amid dangerous heat

As Philadelphia continues to battle extreme heat, the city’s Corporation for Aging says its “Heatline” is seeing more demand than in years past.

The city is currently under a Heat Health Emergency, which is set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday, barring an extension.

Since the PCA first activated its Heatline in mid-July, it has answered at least 272 calls. That’s up roughly 48% from the 192 calls the PCA answered over the same period in 2021.

Helpline Senior Director Nolan Lawrence says the increased demand shows the significance of this year’s heat events.

“A lot of people sometimes feel that they can only call for themselves, and that’s incorrect,” Lawrence said. “You can anonymously, if need be, call about somebody you’re concerned about: a neighbor or a family member or friend. These calls are very important and the heat, especially for the senior population, can really do a number on them.”