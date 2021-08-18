Philly says it will use existing vaccine network to give out COVID booster shots

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to add protection, advice that awaits an evaluation for safety and effectiveness by the Food and Drug Administration.

On Tuesday, shortly after the CDC’s guidance was announced, Philadelphia’s acting health commissioner, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, said the city planned to use its existing network of vaccine providers to distribute the booster shots. But, she said, the details will only be worked out once the CDC guidelines are finalized.

“I just want to remind everyone that we don’t want to get ahead of the science here,” Bettigole said. “Let’s continue to follow the recommendations from the CDC and give third doses when and if they are indicated, but not before.”