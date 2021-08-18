Philly says it will use existing vaccine network to give out COVID booster shots
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to add protection, advice that awaits an evaluation for safety and effectiveness by the Food and Drug Administration.
On Tuesday, shortly after the CDC’s guidance was announced, Philadelphia’s acting health commissioner, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, said the city planned to use its existing network of vaccine providers to distribute the booster shots. But, she said, the details will only be worked out once the CDC guidelines are finalized.
“I just want to remind everyone that we don’t want to get ahead of the science here,” Bettigole said. “Let’s continue to follow the recommendations from the CDC and give third doses when and if they are indicated, but not before.”
The CDC recommended that all Americans who previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine get a third shot eight months after becoming fully vaccinated. Federal health officials said people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also probably need extra shots. But they said they are awaiting more data and have yet to work out the details.
The rate at which people are getting vaccinated in Philadelphia had been flattening, but at Tuesday’s press briefing, Bettigole said there has been a slight uptick in that rate recently. It’s normally about 15,000 shots administered per week, and last week was 18,000, she said.
Pennsylvania is among the states highest in vaccination rates, with almost 12 million doses administered, and 64.5% of the adult population fully vaccinated.
Mask mandate at outdoor events, clarified
For the time being, Philadelphia’s citywide mask mandate for outdoor events of more than 1,000 people does not apply to Eagles or Phillies games, Bettigole said.
The city is making a distinction between seated events, such as sporting events, where people do not need to wear masks, and unseated events, such as concerts, where people do need to wear masks.
“At a concert that has everybody packed together around the stage — the mosh pit kind of thing — there, people do need to be masked,” said Bettigole. “If they are in seated areas — they may be standing up but are not packed in, in that same way they might be at a concert — they don’t have to mask if it’s outside.”
“That might change, depending on what happens with the pandemic,” she added.
The Made in America concert on Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, scheduled for Labor Day Weekend, is expected to attract tens of thousands of people. Bettigole said all those in attendance must be either vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19, in addition to wearing masks.
