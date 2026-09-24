HUD removes Chester Housing Authority from ‘troubled’ list

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The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has removed its “troubled” designation from the Chester Housing Authority in Delaware County.

HUD’s Public Housing Assessment System measures each housing authority’s performance in four categories: capital fund, financial stability, management practices and physical condition. An authority is defined as “troubled” when it receives an overall score below 60 out of 100.

In 2023, HUD gave the Chester Housing Authority a score of 53, primarily due to the poor conditions of its properties. HUD negotiated a recovery agreement with the housing agency in 2024. HUD recently completed its evaluation.

Earlier this month, the Chester Housing Authority was notified that it received a 77 out of 100 — meaning HUD now considers it a “standard performer.” Cindy Thompson, executive director of the Chester Housing Authority, notified the authority board of improvement in a letter dated Sept. 16.

“The Authority’s commitment to providing quality, safe, and affordable housing for low and moderate-income households without discrimination remains at the center of this work,” Thompson wrote in the letter provided to WHYY News. “We look forward to continuing our progress and keeping our communities informed.”