The Chester Housing Authority (CHA) Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning announced Cindy Thompson as its new chief executive officer.

Thompson replaces former executive director Steven A. Fischer, who resigned after nearly two decades on the job. In Tuesday’s press release, CHA described Fischer’s departure as a “planned retirement.”

Fischer’s exit comes as the city’s housing authority struggles with shedding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “troubled” designation. The agency is also still reeling from an employee-involved bribery and fraud scheme which cost CHA nearly $500,000 in losses. It remains unclear when Fischer stepped down and when the board appointed Thompson.

A spokesperson for CHA told WHYY News that the agency hired Thompson in July and that Fischer officially retired on Friday. First-term Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said he was blindsided by the series of events.

“I haven’t received any notifications from Chester Housing Authority directly on any of this but as mayor, it’s critical that my vision for the city be considered in selecting a new director for Chester Housing Authority,” Roots said.

Given CHA’s legal issues and its large footprint in the city, Roots had expected to be consulted. He’s hoping to meet with the board soon to understand its motivations.

“The Chester Housing Authority should anticipate a lot more oversight and improved communications between the city government moving forward,” Roots said.