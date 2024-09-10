Chester Housing Authority appoints Cindy Thompson as new CEO. The embattled agency says ex-leader had a ‘planned retirement’
The Chester Housing Authority did not consult first-term Mayor Stefan Roots before appointing a new housing director.
The Chester Housing Authority (CHA) Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning announced Cindy Thompson as its new chief executive officer.
Thompson replaces former executive director Steven A. Fischer, who resigned after nearly two decades on the job. In Tuesday’s press release, CHA described Fischer’s departure as a “planned retirement.”
Fischer’s exit comes as the city’s housing authority struggles with shedding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “troubled” designation. The agency is also still reeling from an employee-involved bribery and fraud scheme which cost CHA nearly $500,000 in losses. It remains unclear when Fischer stepped down and when the board appointed Thompson.
A spokesperson for CHA told WHYY News that the agency hired Thompson in July and that Fischer officially retired on Friday. First-term Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said he was blindsided by the series of events.
“I haven’t received any notifications from Chester Housing Authority directly on any of this but as mayor, it’s critical that my vision for the city be considered in selecting a new director for Chester Housing Authority,” Roots said.
Given CHA’s legal issues and its large footprint in the city, Roots had expected to be consulted. He’s hoping to meet with the board soon to understand its motivations.
“The Chester Housing Authority should anticipate a lot more oversight and improved communications between the city government moving forward,” Roots said.
Who is Cindy Thompson?
The agency called Thompson “a seasoned professional with over 20 years in the housing industry.” She previously spent time with the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority in Virginia and the Athens Housing Authority in Georgia.
During her time in the Peach State, she brought the vacancy rate down from 10% to 3% in three months, CHA said.
“The Board is confident in Cindy’s abilities to lead us forward,” board chair Sheila Church said in the press release.
Thompson’s main task would entail addressing the ongoing issues at the Ruth Bennett Homes, one of CHA’s oldest properties. According to the agency, Ruth Bennett faces “significant infrastructure problems, including frequent repairs due to outdated underground pipes.”
“We have a great team here, and many of the pieces are already in place,” Thompson said in the announcement. “We will continue working to achieve CHA’s mission.”
