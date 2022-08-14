After eight years of business, Philly Reclaim, a Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday.

On Saturday, volunteers were clearing out the 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and founder Greg Trainor was chopping up the materials that were left.

Customers flocked to the warehouse over the last week after learning that Reclaim was closing.

On Saturday, folks were still showing up, saddened about losing one of the few places in Philadelphia that salvaged used materials. On the shop’s Facebook site were pictures of everything from traffic barriers to A-frame pallets, all for the taking.

“I’ve seen the evolution of this place,” said 41-year-old Brooke Freezman, who said she and her family have been coming to Reclaim for 5 years.

“It’s the only place where you can really get affordable stuff,” said Freezman. She was considering taking home a pile of carpet tiles — one of the last remaining items in the now mostly empty business. Instead, she decided to wander the echoey space with her kids for the last time.