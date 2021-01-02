Demolition in Philly dropped by half in 2020 — Is that a good thing?

Demolition work in Philadelphia dropped by more than half in 2020 –– cheering preservationists but forecasting a possible slowdown in development projects heading into the New Year.

Records from the city’s Department of Licenses & Inspections said that demo permit requests have fallen 54% from 2019. Although construction activity overall remained relatively strong in 2020 despite the pandemic, many analysts expect that economic blows linked to COVID-19 are taking longer to manifest in the construction trades.

“We typically lag an economic recession by 12 to 18 months,” said Ben Connors, president of General Building Contractors Association. “This is a little bit different, so we do think there’s potentially a slowdown coming.”

A decline in demolition activity could be an early sign of slowing interest in new construction. L&I recently changed its permitting system, making exact comparisons to past years difficult, but earlier records showed demolition permit filings from private companies increased sharply over the past decade, coinciding with a construction boom.

Good and bad demolition

Kevin Gillen, a real estate economist at Drexel University, said much of the more recent demolition activity was reflective of new development, meaning more residents and tax revenue for the city.

“In this case, we have demolitions happening primarily because we’re growing again,” Gillen said. “Back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, we had demolition happening because the city was shrinking. And that’s the bad kind of demolition.”

Preservationist Faye Anderson said she also noticed a slowdown this year — from 2019 that saw portions of Jewelers Row and some historic churches meet the wrecking ball — but said too many historically significant properties were still being lost.

“We have a demolition crisis here in Philadelphia,” Anderson said. “Too much of our historic fabric is being erased.”

She called on the city to speed the process of certifying more properties as historic. Philadelphia, despite its reputation, has among the lowest share of historically certified buildings among peer cities.

Anderson also worries about Black history in the city being erased, asserting that too much of what is ultimately deemed “historic” is filtered through a white lens. She pointed to the ongoing demolition and redevelopment of the former 12th Street Gym property in Center City, a site that includes the onetime residence of abolitionist Henry Minton, who helped inform W.E.B. Du Bois’ 1899 sociological study “The Philadelphia Negro.” Site work there had already sparked a furor over the removal of a mural dedicated to LGBTQ activist Gloria Casarez.

“It’s concerning to me because Philadelphia was a center of resistance to slavery, through a very few buildings still standing associated with that resistance,” Anderson said.