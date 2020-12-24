COVID didn’t stop Philly’s construction boom, but signs point to slowdown in 2021

Winners and losers

Permitting data shows new single-family housing continuing to sprout in neighborhoods increasingly farther from Center City, a trend likely driven in part by urban homebuyers looking to upsize. Places like Brewerytown and Strawberry Mansion saw an uptick in construction activity in 2020, compared to last year.

Akira Rodriguez, a city and regional planning professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said that the ring of neighborhoods around the city’s downtown — many with high poverty rates, many historically with a higher number of Black residents — offered developers cheaper land for new projects.

“All the homes in Philadelphia are pretty old, but the ones in Black neighborhoods are going to be old and disinvested,” she said. “Because of that, those areas are pretty ripe for speculation and gentrification.”

The new development pressure was noticed by people like Tonnetta Graham of the Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corporation, a group that supported a zoning overlay designed to blunt the impact of new development. She said she saw opportunities to revitalize vacant properties in the neighborhood, but wants longtime residents to be involved in the process while preserving the neighborhood’s character.

“You can’t plan in the neighborhood without the neighborhood,” she said.

Some niche types of construction also did well during the pandemic, said Robert Fahey, a vice president with the commercial real estate firm CBRE.

Philly has a strong anchor in hospitals and educational institutions that helped attract more life sciences development, sparking millions in development in places like University City and the Navy Yard. Storage and logistics warehousing also boomed, owing to consumer buying habits during the pandemic.

“Everyone is trying to buy science buildings and cold storage warehouses,” Fahey said. “There is more frozen food than produced at any time in history.”

Some parts of the city’s real estate market, though, were devastated in 2020 — particularly what was considered an already weak commercial office sector. Fahey said financing for large format tower projects generally had gotten tougher, and for conventional multi-tenant office towers even more so.

“There will be less demand for office space. It’s a given. People just don’t feel safe,” Fahey said. “The winners will be the newest buildings, with the best locations, the best product, and the best ventilation systems.”

He predicted that a wave of conversions to apartment or hotel use is likely for older office buildings. Gillen said he too doesn’t foresee many new projects for office space unless it’s a big tenant with a lengthy lease.

While he said It’s difficult to know what will happen to the commercial sector until at least the spring, when vaccinations are expected to be more widespread, Gillen wasn’t positive people will return to offices even after the pandemic is over.

“The big unknown variable for 2021 is what will happen to our office sector, not only here in Philadelphia, but nationally,” he said.

Ben Connors, president of General Building Contractors Association, which mainly represents commercial contractors, was also less optimistic.

“We know the trends right now are putting us in the wrong direction,” he said.

The pandemic triggered an economic recession that Connors said will take time to be fully felt in his industry — but he predicted a slowdown in construction in mid-to-late 2021.

“Construction has some benefits in that we typically lag an economic recession by 12 to 18 months,” Connors said. “This is a little bit different, so we do think there’s potentially a slow down coming.”

On top of project delays because of the pandemic shutdown, Connors also said that continuing social distancing measures have impacted the projects that did get off the ground, as fewer people on-site means less efficiency. He too was concerned about planned reductions to the tax abatement. Even with the delay, he worries that any incentives taken away are going to result in less development.

“Generally speaking, if you remove incentives and you increase costs, you are disincentivizing that type of activity,” Connors said.