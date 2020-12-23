Bryheim Murray and Kyle Easley are trying to break into the development industry. In a lot of ways, they have already. It’s been five years, and they regularly get more work and projects. But they are trying to get bigger.

They’ve had a pretty impressive start. So far, their development group, BKP, has seven projects under its belt.

Their latest, in Brewerytown, is a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom corner townhouse they call Taney St.

Their next project is their most ambitious yet, in Olde Kensington: They expect to break ground in January on a five-story, 20-unit apartment complex with commercial space, five parking spots, 15 bicycle spaces, a dog park, and a rooftop terrace. It will be the largest project they’ve done so far, named “The Cecil” after the late Cecil B. Moore, the Philadelphia civil rights activist.

The duo have over 200 units in the pipeline to be developed, with 50 of those units breaking ground over the next six months.

Murray and Easley have been in business for five years. Both are from Philadelphia: Murray is from North Philadelphia; Easley is from Frankford. Murray was studying at Temple and Easley was at Howard Law when they met.

Murray has always been curious about real estate, and he didn’t have to go far to see changes. He attended West Catholic High School in West Philly, and during his commute he saw “hundreds of vacant properties.”

“Now, these buildings are now structures with people living in them, and I just found that fascinating and I wanted to be a part of that,” Murray said.

Easley had a similar fascination. When he would travel downtown from Frankford, one of his favorite things was looking at how massive the buildings were.

“I couldn’t really fathom the idea of how someone could own something so big, so valuable,” he said. “I thought it would be cool to one day own something like that myself.”

It wasn’t till college that he began taking real estate classes and fully immersed himself in what the business entailed. It was then he thought he could participate in the industry.

All Black everything

The duo said having a Black staff on all levels was always intentional. On top of the group being Black owned, they use Black contractors, Black lawyers, and Black interior designers.

“We need to help bring our people up, we need to hire our folks,” Easley said. Both men said they haven’t lacked anything for doing so either.

Murray said he recognizes, too, that this is a white industry and because of that, it’s inherently harder for Black people to get involved. He said he noticed that a lot of his counterparts in the business work with people who are familiar to them, and that usually results in fewer Black people getting an opportunity.

“Being entrepreneurs ourselves, we understand the difficulties of somebody giving you a shot,” Murray said.

Andrea Gosfield is the company’s lawyer. She said the hook for her was that Easley and Murray branded themselves as developers who want to build things for people, particularly Black people, to enjoy.

“We can be proud of inviting folks into those spaces and not merely displacing existing Philadelphia residents purely for financial gain,” she said.

Gosfield said that what sets BKP apart from other clients is that the group sees the community as a vital part of the developing process. By contrast, her previous clients saw the community “as a hoop to go through to get to their goal of profit-making.”

She said it was refreshing to see things be done differently.

Remul Johnson is their main interior designer. She said the benefit of working under Black developers is that she can incorporate more Black art when staging the properties.

“We’re able to incorporate a lot of Black artists,” she said. “I always try to put Black faces, but it depends on the client’s needs, but the guys are very pro-Black.”

Angelique Hunter is their head of construction and she takes pride in being both Black and a woman in the role. Nationally, women make up 9.1% of the construction workforce. Black people make up 6%. On top of that, she is always trying to recruit others who look like her.

“I intentionally look for opportunities for other young Black men or Black women in this industry,” she said.