Philly Police see more suburban young people getting involved in city violence

More suburban young people are inserting themselves into Philadelphia’s drug culture. That’s the assessment of homicide investigators looking at a series of shootings this year in the city.

Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Captain Jason Smith said it’s becoming more and more common in the recent incidents of violence for young people from outside the city to come in and become part of the violence.

“Honestly, they are caught up in the whole culture,” Smith said. “They see all these Instagram posts, they see videos, they see movies, and a lot of times they want to be gangsters.”