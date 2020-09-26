Rev. Carl Day isn’t just another minister lecturing people to turn in their weapons during this crushing swell of gun violence in the city. At 23, he was writhing through the same quicksand of aggression as them. He was charged with attempted murder. Then two months later, he was arrested for committing armed robbery with a .45 caliber handgun, after an argument over money.

Today at 35, Day is known as “the pastor from the hood” — and he, along with other local church leaders, and anti-violence advocates are expanding their community outreach to help fight Philadelphia’s latest wave of gun violence.

Several nights a week, Day also returns to his old neighborhood at 28th and Taylor Streets and surrounding areas where he sees guys standing on corners and introduces himself. He asks questions like, how many children do you have, what happens to your children if you go away for a while, and do you have bail money. “I don’t say ‘you gotta get off the corner,’ that’s antiquated,” he said. “I don’t use a fire-and-brimstone approach.”

Before COVID-19, Day, the lead pastor of Culture Changing Christians Worship Centers in North Philadelphia and Montclair, met with men between the ages of 12 and 17 in person every day after school. “These are the most violent hours,” said Day.

After the pandemic started, Day stopped holding those meetings in church. Yet his program, Cast Offs to Conquerors, continues gathering for daily virtual hangouts on Zoom. Day, who recently made headlines for confronting President Donald Trump about his slogan, “Make America Great Again,” attracts dozens of young men to his Zoom sessions. He is one of a growing number of local church leaders on the frontlines of the city’s ongoing battle against gun violence.