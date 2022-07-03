The EPA has a chance right now to substantially lower methane emissions through two recently proposed rules – one for new sources in the oil and gas industry and one for existing sources. However, these rules must be strengthened before being finalized.

This new proposal shows the EPA has pivoted away from its pro-industry stance under the previous administration led first by the scandalous Scott Pruit and then by former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler. Now EPA has returned to its commitment to protect public health and combat climate change under Administrator Michael Regan.

However, while the current proposal is a step in the right direction, tackling methane emissions to aggressively fight the climate crisis demands more ambitious standards. The EPA must listen to the more than 470,000 people who submitted comments in support of the strongest methane rule possible under the Clean Air Act during the public comment period that closed in January.

Clean Air Council and many other impacted residents and environmental organizations across the country believe these rules are not sufficiently comprehensive and will leave a significant amount of methane emissions unchecked.

The proposal especially lacks strong oversight for small wells with leak-prone equipment, which under this rule would likely be exempt from stringent, ongoing inspection requirements. Low-producing wells combine to make up over 50% of methane emissions nationwide, despite producing only 6% of America’s oil and gas.

Even though Pennsylvania’s oil and gas industry is concentrated in the western and northeastern parts of the state, the effects of methane pollution and the climate crisis are far reaching, including extreme heat that creates unhealthy conditions in cities every year. GHGs like methane, the main component of fossil gas, are fueling the climate crisis and causing dangerously high temperatures and the conditions for more severe and more frequent severe weather patterns that can lead to more landslides, flooding, and tornadoes.

Methane leaks are a problem for everyone in every zip code. People living near oil and gas operations are directly exposed to methane emissions and harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs), like the carcinogen benzene, which leaks alongside methane. Direct exposure is particularly hazardous, but people living in cities experience a different set of impacts. VOCs also contribute to ground-level ozone, the main component of smog, that can worsen respiratory diseases such as asthma or emphysema and increase the risk of heart disease and heart attacks.