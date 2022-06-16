The game moves to Boston / Foxborough in 2023, followed by Washington, DC / Landover, Md. in 2024. The 2025 game will be held in Baltimore, and New York City / East Rutherford, N.J. will host the 2026 game.

Needle said the organizers just decided to go in a different direction. “I do think more and more they had other cities approaching them aggressively about hosting the game and in the end they softened to that idea of moving it around,” he said.

The contest generates between $30 to $35 million a year in revenue for the city, according to Needle. Because it’s played in early December, it won’t be easy to replace. “It’s a reality of the incredibly competitive marketplace for business and events that we see and we’re dealing with as a convention bureau and sports commission everyday.”