Prayers answered! Phillies fan meets Stott after viral video

Bryson Stott’s game-winning home run this week for the Phillies just may have been drivin’ on a prayer.

The 8-year-old Phillies fan caught on camera with hands pressed together and Phillies rally cap turned inside out before Stott hit his three-run homer Sunday with two outs in the ninth inning couldn’t believe his silent plea was answered.

“I wanted him to hit a home run,” said Caden Marge.

Fitting, of course, Marge’s prayers for Stott came as he rooted against the Angels.