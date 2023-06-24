New York Mets to play Philadelphia Phillies in London in 2024

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play a two-game series in London next season as MLB takes another rivalry abroad.

League commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the June 8-9 games at London Stadium on Friday, ahead of this weekend’s series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

“We think our game is at its best when we have traditional rivals playing and we want to show the fans here in London the very best form of baseball,” Manfred said.

The first MLB series in the British capital — and in Europe — featured the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in 2019.

“We want to show our best when we come someplace special like London. We do regard London to be special — of strategic importance to us,” Manfred said.

The Mets-Phillies series had been widely reported earlier, though league officials held off on an announcement until the eve of the Cardinals-Cubs series.

“It’s great for baseball,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said prior to Friday night’s game against the Phillies in Philadelphia.