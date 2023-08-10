Michael Lorenzen throws 14th no-hitter in Phillies franchise history

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Phillies right-hander Michael Lorenzen, a trade-deadline acquisition by Philadelphia, threw MLB’s fourth no-hitter of the season Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.

He struck out five and walked four in Philadelphia’s 7-0 victory, throwing a career-high 124 pitches, 76 of which were for strikes.

Lorenzen, 31, was an All-Star this season for Detroit before the Phillies acquired him at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer. He promptly threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut last week.

Lorenzen spent much of his career as a reliever for the Cincinnati Reds, but he’s been exclusively a starter for the Tigers and Los Angeles Angels the past couple seasons. Before Wednesday, his previous career high for pitches thrown in a game was 107, on April 29, 2015, against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The crowd of 30,406 stood and cheered when Lorenzen retired CJ Abrams on a flyball to end the eighth. He sat down all three batters in the frame on flyballs to the outfield.

The Phillies now have 14 no-hitters in franchise history (13 solo, 1 combined), the last before Lorenzen authored by Cole Hamels in 2015. One of those no-hitters came against the Expos in 1991, by Tommy Greene.

Since opening in 2004, Citizens Bank Park had only seen the Phillies throw one no-hitter before Wednesday: Roy Halladay in the 2010 postseason.

HE DID IT! Michael Lorenzen has thrown the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history! pic.twitter.com/MXnZy6WY48 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 10, 2023