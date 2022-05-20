Here’s a pretty cool hat trick from NL MVP Bryce Harper. The Phillies slugger swapped caps — and the NL MVP even autographed his hat — with a fan in the Citizen Bank Park stands.

What a great way to cap off a day at the ballpark.

And guess what? It was Harper — not the Philly-area native and fan — who initiated the trade.

Harper missed his fourth straight game from the lingering effects of platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow. So the fan-friendly star killed time scanning the scene from the dugout during an afternoon game against the Padres. Harper found a hat on a fan near the dugout that caught his eye — a maroon bill with “Philadelphia Phillies” and the P on the top.