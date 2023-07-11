City Council President Darrell Clarke said when they first looked at the facility, he was ready to have it torn down, while those living nearby called for it to be rebuilt.

“The first time that we came over to the center, you needed an umbrella because it was raining,” Clarke said. “We walked through here and the rain was coming through the roof and we said, ‘What in the world do you want us to do with this? Tear it down.’ They said, ‘Oh, no, we need you to fix it up.’”

Kira Strong of Rebuild said it was a neighborhood urging that got the facility fixed.

“It’s the residents of Fishtown and you all who gave us the idea, the push, the energy, and the input to make this fabulous project and the pool and the playground happen,” Strong said.

Interim Parks and Recreation Commissioner Orlando Rendon said it’s a great day for the neighborhood. “There is a lot of hope and excitement in the air today,” he said. “This high quality rink will transform this site for generations of hockey, pickleball, and futsal athletes of all ages.”