Philly drivers have it the worst compared to other cities

Philadelphia has a dubious distinction when it comes to commuting. The city placed last in a survey of 100 major cities.

A new report posted by wallethub.com found Philly is among the worst cities when it comes to unpleasant driving conditions. The website’s Jill Gonzalez says Philadelphia has a lot of bad things going for it when it comes to driving.

“We looked at 100 cities here in terms of what it’s like to be a driver there, and Philadelphia ranked 100th out of 100 in terms of how good it is to drive around there,” Gonzalez said. “So it ranked in last place.”