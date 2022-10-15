Philly will build or fix 10,000 curb cuts under settlement with disabled residents

The city of Philadelphia has settled with disabled residents in a class action lawsuit under the ADA. The settlement agreement — which still needs to be approved by a federal judge — requires the city to build or remediate 10,000 curb cuts over the next 15 years.

“Activists and advocates fighting for disability rights in Philadelphia, like myself, now have a victory here in our city that we’ve wanted for a long time,” said Tony Brooks, who uses a wheelchair, in a statement Friday.

The agreement comes more than three years after Brooks, three other Philadelphians with mobility-related disabilities, and several disability rights organizations sued the city under the Amercians with Disabilities Act and another federal accessibility law.

They claimed the city’s maintenance of pedestrian paths of travel — including sidewalks and curb ramps — discriminates against people with disabilities that affect their mobility.