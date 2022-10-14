Designing Safer Streets

In the early days of the pandemic, life on the streets changed. Traffic was clear, and the roads felt nearly deserted. Bumper-to-bumper commutes gave way to free and easy drives. So it came as a shock when it turned out that motor vehicle deaths had surged to nearly 40,000 people in 2020 — a jump of more than 20% per mile driven. How could this happen with far fewer drivers on the road?

On this episode, we take a look at road safety, and what researchers are learning about it. What are the factors — besides human error — that contribute to greater safety or danger on the roadways? Can we design our way to safer streets? And if so, what does that look like? We’ll hear stories about subtle cues that can get drivers to slow down, finding a safer way to merge, and what’s really at the bottom of potholes.

