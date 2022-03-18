Philly DA says man accused of election interference has violated bail again

Philadelphia prosecutors have again filed a motion to revoke the bail of a Virginia man who traveled to the city in Nov. 2020, allegedly to interfere with the presidential election.

The District Attorney’s office says Joshua Macias violated the conditions of his $850,000 bail by posting on social media and attending political rallies, including one modeled after the Canadian trucker protest that shut down border crossings earlier this year.

Philadelphia police arrested Macias and another man, Antonio LaMotta, near the Philadelphia Convention Center — where mail-in ballots were being counted — on Nov. 5, 2020. Both had loaded handguns on them; neither had a permit to carry firearms in Pennsylvania.