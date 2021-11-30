Philadelphia City Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez said she plans to introduce legislation that would limit outside employment options for city lawmakers.

Serving as a City Councilmember is technically a part-time job, meaning lawmakers can legislate while working other jobs, if they disclose that work. Quiñones-Sánchez said she wants the city to make that opportunity less open-ended so there’s less chance of public corruption.

“We will be introducing something that has a variety of things that my colleagues can entertain. For instance, there’s some discussions around exemptions for educational purposes. We do have some colleagues who do teach. There’s some caps around salaries that you can earn outside. So we want to present several options and have a public discussion,” Quiñones-Sánchez told reporters during a news conference Monday.

Specifics on the bill are scant right now. Quiñones-Sánchez, who has previously called for a ban on outside employment, said City Council will start mulling the issue in the spring.

“It’s about time we make some bold decisions,” she said.