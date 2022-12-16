Robert Allen, with the Department of Parks and Rec, said the Foundation has received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for the creek restoration project, and is awaiting final approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He said a 45-day delay would be a “substantial blow to the project.”

The requested zoning overlay is not the first element of the renovation that has some concerned about its environmental impact. Early this year, the Foundation cleared hundreds of trees from the property, sparking worries over flooding, biodiversity, and heat. Part of the project only recently cleared a hurdle with the city’s Art Commission, which challenged the developers largely over environmental concerns.

Several members of the public spoke in favor of the golf course project during last week’s Planning Commission meeting, but more spoke against the proposed zoning overlay or requested a delay, mainly raising concerns about the effect it could have on flooding and tree loss, as well as complaints about community engagement.

“This project is a perfect example of why we need to have a greater insight into the work that’s being done and its impact on neighborhoods,” said Jerome Shabazz, director of the Overbrook Environmental Education Center. “I would like to see that there are more requirements placed on this project, so that there are outcomes that could be measured.”

Residents of Philly’s flood-prone Eastwick neighborhood, which sits downstream from the golf course along the Cobbs Creek, also expressed concerns during a town hall meeting last week led by the city’s Office of Sustainability.

Shanahan, with the Cobbs Creek Foundation, said the creek restoration project will only have “positive” impacts on downstream communities.

“While we do have some steep slopes that we need to disturb, none of that, per our plan, would have any impact on additional flooding from what’s already there,” he said. “It’s all about reducing flooding and cleaning up this waterway.”

The foundation plans to finish the driving range and education center in 2024, and the golf course in 2025.