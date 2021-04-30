Philly City Council passes ‘bong shop’ ban

A proliferation of stores selling pipes, bongs, and other drug paraphernalia across Philadelphia is set to go up in smoke.

At a Thursday session, City Councilmembers unanimously voted to approve legislation aimed at curbing what some community groups described as a wave of businesses that opened under the terms of convenience store permits but later switched to selling unapproved products.

“We are seeing these stores pop up overnight, applying for permits as groceries or convenience stores, advertising that they are candy stores, but it is clear, they are only operating to sell tobacco and drug paraphernalia,” said Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, after the Council session.

Richardson, Cherelle Parker, and Bobby Henon co-authored and introduced the legislation in February.

Philadelphia already regulates stores that explicitly sell drug paraphernalia, requiring related-use permits and, typically, a zoning variance. But the new bill would make it harder for stores to skirt these regulations by extending them to any store that displayed drug paraphernalia in its windows. This will, in theory, make code enforcement simpler for inspectors.