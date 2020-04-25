Philly band brings international lineup to live music festival in Minecraft

“We All Want To Be There” is the first single from Courier Club’s debut EP, “Drive Like Your Kids Live Here.” It just dropped on April 17. The Philadelphia band was ready to go on a 10-city tour, their first, to support it.

In the cruelest of ironies, no one will be there. The high-energy pop-rock dance band had to cancel all the performance dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So they turned to what they know best: video games.

“Video games play a massive role in our ethos as a band,” said singer Tim Waldron. “We take most of our influences from video games, whether [it’s] soundtracks or graphic design, and even fashion.”

Courier Club created Block by Blockwest inside the online game Minecraft, taking cues from the now-canceled South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas. It’s an imaginary concert venue generated inside a Minecraft server, where real bands perform as their own avatars. Right now, there are more than 35 bands on the bill, headlined by the Russian punk protest art project Pussy Riot.

It goes live on Saturday, all day, inside Minecraft. Those who do not or cannot participate inside the game can stream it on YouTube or Twitch.

There are at least two stages, plus a VIP lounge, a merchandise tent, a chat room with band members, and games to explore. The band tapped a relative – bassist Michael Silverglade’s brother Steven, a game designer – to plan the virtual world.

“We wanted it to be something where you could spend all day, like a real festival,” he said. “Make it a fully immersive experience.”

Minecraft is a sprawling, amorphous landscape of block-pixelated characters who can build their own worlds. There is no established goal to the game, other than what you can do by stacking blocks and interacting with other people online. The game reinvents itself according to the players.