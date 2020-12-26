“I’ve been making alien jellypus: like a jellyfish octopus,” he said. “Who knows, it might exist in our ocean and we don’t even know. I’m not particular about being realistic.”

The venue is owned by Bryan Hoffman, who also owns a company that provides horticulture and interior design services to hotel lobbies and corporate offices. Thusly, HOT•BED is as much a showcase for plants and furniture as it is for art. The space is filled with large potted palms, monumentally-sized Monsteras, and a floor-to-ceiling green wall of tropical Alocasia amazonica (also known as elephant ear or African mask).

“Adam was very clear that he wanted to showcase his work amongst plants. When he proposed that, we thought it was right up our alley,” Hoffman said. “Adam really loves plants. He really wanted to see horticulture worked into these fantasy vignettes.”

HOT•BED is located right above Morimoto restaurant, and Hoffman said they’re working with the business to have them encourage their outdoor dining guests to check out the gallery while they wait for their table.

“There’s not much else to do,” Hoffman said. “It’s an opportunity to be in a different space.”

Wallacavage’s artwork and his gardening are both rooted in his home. He bought a brownstone on South Broad Street in 2000, and has spent the last 20 years restoring it. What he couldn’t restore, he re-imagined: right now he is building a grotto with seashells and stained glass. His famous octopus chandeliers came out of a nautical remodeling project to create what he calls the Jules Verne room.

He is also building a greenhouse right now, to better care for his beloved plants.

“There have been some passion flowers I’ve been trying to grow,” he said. “I got two blooms for the first time in five years. Just when they’re about to go, it gets too cold. So, I need an extended growing season.”

Wallacavage said his house is his sketchbook. He can work out ideas and techniques for his highly ornamental style and interior designs. If it doesn’t work out, no big deal. He can change it.

Or, not: He often keeps the imperfections. The plants and the art coexist in an organic “jungle of ornament.”

“I want to encourage people to get more into things from the past, ornamental plasterwork and decorative arts. It’s fun. It’s not as hard as it looks,” he said. “Modernism is harder because it has to be cleaner with more perfection. I’m not like that.”

The show opened on Dec. 18 and runs until March 6, 2021. It is open by appointment and for limited walk-ins.