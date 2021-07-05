SEPTA and the city of Philadelphia are calling for ideas on new ways to use technology to make it easier for people with disabilities to use mass transit.

The challenge is called “Augmenting Transit with Augmented Reality.”

“It is essentially a hack-a-thon … where we are issuing a call for the use of Augmented Reality, or AR, to help improve accessibility to public transit for people with disabilities,” said Lex Powers, Strategic Planning Manager at SEPTA.

Augmented reality uses computer-generated images to enhance what we see in real life. A common example is when football broadcasters virtually draw on the field to show plays.