These 7 Philly streets will be transformed in latest traffic safety push

Philadelphia has new money to make dangerous roads safer.

The city announced Friday it received $25 million to improve seven road corridors with high rates of traffic injuries. The money comes from federal grants through the infrastructure law.

“This status quo is unacceptable,” said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for transportation, infrastructure, and sustainability. “We recognize that we are never going to reach our goal of Vision Zero until we find a sustainable way to invest in neighborhood streets.”

The money will fund a project called “Great Street PHL,” and contribute to the city’s Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic-related deaths and injuries. Philly traffic deaths spiked in 2020, despite the city’s goal, and hundreds of people have died in crashes in the last few years. According to the city, the vast majority of traffic-related deaths and serious injuries occur on a small subset of Philly’s streets.