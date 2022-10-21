NLCS Game 3: 2008 World Series champion to throw first pitch, Kane Kalas sings national anthem

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The pivotal Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padre is set for 7:37 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

But fans going to the game will have a lot to do and see before that first pitch is thrown by Ranger Suarez.

The Phillies brought back Shane Victorino and Pat Burrell to throw out ceremonial first pitches in the NLDS.

And on Friday night, they will turn to another member of the 2008 World Series championship team: Matt Stairs.

Phillies fans will never forget Stairs’ game-winning, pinch-hit, two-run homer in the 8th inning in Los Angeles on October 13, 2008, as the Phillies beat the Dodgers, 7-5, in Game 4 of the NLCS to take a 3-1 series lead.

That blast went “into the night,” as commentator Joe Buck called it.