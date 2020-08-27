Phillies game postponed due to players’ protest of Jacob Blake’s shooting

    August 27, 2020
The Philadelphia Phillies will not play their scheduled game Thursday against the Washington Nationals, sources have told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phillies players are reportedly not going to play in solidarity with other professional athletes to protest police brutality and injustice for people of color following the shooting of Jacob Blake by an officer in Wisconsin.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter John Clark tweeted that all the players were united in the decision after Rhys Hoskins held a players’ meeting. Clark’s fellow NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter, Jim Salisbury, was the first to report that the game has been postponed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

