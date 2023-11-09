Bryce Harper to play first base full-time for Phillies as franchise moves on from Rhys Hoskins

The Philadelphia Phillies have decided two-time Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper is the team’s first baseman of the future, which means the franchise also is moving on from slugger Rhys Hoskins.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Tuesday the front office and manager Rob Thomson came to the conclusion Harper was the best option at first base. The 31-year-old made 36 starts there this season after Hoskins tore his ACL during spring training.

“We think he projects to be an outstanding first baseman,” Dombrowski told the AP at the GM meetings. “He’s willing to do whatever for the organization, and we just think for us, it makes us a better club now and as we go forward.

“It gives us a really good, athletic infield that can be together for years.”