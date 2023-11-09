Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is out with a Lisfranc injury, AP sources say

Philadelphia Eagles starting middle linebacker Nakobe Dean has a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot and will be out of the lineup indefinitely, two people familiar with the injury told The Associated Press.

Both people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hasn’t released details, said Dean is seeking another medical opinion.

Dean, a third-round draft pick out of Georgia in 2022, previously spent time on injured reserve this season with an injury to his right foot.