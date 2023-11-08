MLS suspends Union’s Kai Wagner for 3 games for violating league’s anti-discrimination policy

Major League Soccer suspended Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner on Tuesday for three matches for violating the league’s on-field anti-discrimination policy after the league launched an investigation into whether he used a racial slur against a New England Revolution player.

Wagner will begin serving the penalty on Wednesday when the Revolution hosts the Union in Game 2 of their MLS Cup Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. Philadelphia leads the best-of-three series 1-0. Wagner would also sit out a potential series-deciding match on Sunday. Should the Union be eliminated, his suspension would carry over to next season.

The Athletic reported that penalty stems from an incident during Game 1 of the series with New England in which Wagner was accused of directing an anti-Asian slur to Revolution forward Bobby Wood. Wood was born in Hawaii and is of Japanese and Black heritage.