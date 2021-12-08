Philadelphia’s 2020 HIV rates mirror reduced screenings over the pandemic

Brady and other health experts are particularly concerned about the spread of HIV among people who inject drugs. HIV continues to affect men who have sex with men, but HIV rates are increasing among people who inject drugs. Overall, both prevalent disease and new diagnoses continue to disproportionally affect communities of color.

As WHYY News reported last month, infections among people who inject drugs have been increasing since 2016. In 2019, 83 Philadelphians who inject drugs were newly diagnosed with HIV, compared to just 33 in 2016.

During 2020, there were only 36 reported new HIV diagnoses among this community, which Brady said was because of the declining access to testing in the pandemic. She added that this population already faces barriers to care, sometimes including limited transportation or phone access, and unstable housing.

“If you don’t test, you can’t diagnose. So it’s very concerning to me that we don’t know what’s happening with that outbreak at this point in time because the places where people who inject drugs typically would get tested are community-based status-neutral HIV testing sites, are frequently emergency departments, and the testing in those sites declined significantly during the pandemic,” Brady said. “I’m very concerned there could be ongoing HIV transmission in that community, and very worried about a further increase in the outbreak.”

The proportion of newly diagnosed HIV cases that included concurrent AIDS diagnoses increased to 17.8% in 2020, compared to 13% in 2019. However, the actual number of concurrent HIV and AIDS cases were about the same over that period. Brady said the data suggests that people diagnosed with AIDS did, indeed, get tested despite the pandemic because they had symptoms. On the other hand, people who felt healthy and didn’t believe they were at risk for HIV did not get tested.

Brady doesn’t expect a sharp spike in documented HIV cases in 2021, because HIV testing hasn’t resumed to normal levels. But the city is launching some new initiatives to increase access to testing. She estimated that once those initiatives are implemented, new HIV diagnoses will rise because of cases that were not captured in the pandemic.

The efforts are part of the Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America (EHE) initiative, for which Philadelphia and 47 other counties in the United States received federal funding to combat HIV. The goal is a 75% reduction in new HIV diagnoses by 2025 and a 90% reduction in new HIV diagnoses by 2030.