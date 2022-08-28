Discussion of the changes went on for 67 public meetings and was followed by opposition in City Council that blocked the so-called “lane diet” on the portion of Washington Avenue between Broad Street and Grays Ferry.

Carroll admits he’s disappointed their plan didn’t run the entire length of the project.

“It’s going to be in some ways less of an inviting pedestrian environment, I think that’s clear,” he said. ”Even people who were opposing the changes were acknowledging that the changes would make it a friendlier, more pedestrian oriented environment.”

“People who cross Washington Avenue aren’t going to have the same level of comfort west of Broad Street that they are going to have east of Broad Street,” Carroll added. “We’ll see how that plays out.”

The west side of Broad Street will remain at five lanes, creating some chaotic conditions in the mixed-use residential and business corridor. Carroll hopes that once the project is done, people on the west side of Broad Street might reconsider paring down the lanes to make the street safer.

Ubiquitous supply chain issues are causing problems with some of the traffic light changes, which include signal timing and giving signal priority to buses and emergency vehicles when necessary.

Carroll said this is one of the projects that will be used as a demonstration for how safety can be implemented without impacting the surrounding neighborhoods.

“It’s a tool in the toolbox but it’s one we think can make a dramatic difference in those who die or are seriously injured and that is our goal here,” he said.

Carroll added that red light enforcement cameras could be in the future for the area as part of the safety upgrades.