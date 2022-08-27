He wants to turn a section from North 60th Street to Columbia Avenue into Gianna Bryant Way, and Lancaster Avenue to City Line Avenue would become Kobe Bryant Drive.

It could happen. McCarthy has a track record — he was the force behind renaming a part of City Ave. between Monument Road and Presidential Boulevard after Ed Bradley, the late 60 Minutes correspondent and Cheyney grad, who began his broadcast career at WDAS.

He also helped to get a street renamed after the Philly-grown band, The Roots.

Outside of Philadelphia, McCarthy led the effort to rename part of St James Place in Brooklyn “Christopher Wallace Way,” after the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.

On top of all that, McCarthy helped get an intersection of the Lower East Side in New York City named “Beastie Boys Square” and a section of Staten Island renamed “Wu Tang Clan District.”

“I have a kind of a knowledge of locations, hip hop, entertainment, sports, and putting those things together with my knowledge of working with government officials. I can reach out to get certain things done,” said McCarthy, citing his experience working on movies like Spike Lee’s “He Got Game.”

Kobe Bryant grew up in Lower Merion and played basketball at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore.

The region, like the rest of the world, grieved his tragic loss and the loss of his daughter GiGi in 2020. McCarthy says he chose the location for the renamed streets because they lead to Tustin Playground.