This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Health care workers and people at higher-education institutions in Philadelphia are required to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday under the city’s vaccine mandate.

City leaders said that the vast majority of hospital workers have been vaccinated and that they do not anticipate any major work shortages as the mandate is implemented.

This mandate comes as no surprise for health care workers and those in higher education.

The city initially announced in August people in these groups to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15. But the city changed course and extended the deadline last week, saying staff, students and faculty at universities and workers in hospitals and long-term health care facilities are required to get the first dose by Oct. 15.

If needed, with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, a second dose is required by Nov. 15.