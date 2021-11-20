The last time the Philadelphia Union faced the New York Red Bulls to open the Major League Soccer playoffs was in 2019. And it was memorable — especially for the Union.

Philadelphia fell behind 3-1 in the first half, only to come back and win 4-3 in extra time. Marco Fabian scored the winning goal in the 105th minute. It was the Union’s first playoff victory.

“I have vivid memories of that 2019 game against Red Bull. We obviously made playoff history for the club winning the first game,” Union captain Alejandro Bedoya said. “But it’s a whole new year and a whole new season, brand new team with different players, so I hope that we perform to a level where we’re not going to be down 2-0 or 3-1 to have to come back.”