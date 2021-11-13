Hershey’s Christian Pulisic sparks U.S. over Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying

Earlier in the week, El Tri goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was quoted as saying: “Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself.”

A night that began with smoke — from fireworks during “The Star-Spangled Banner” as LED lights flashed through the stands — ended with Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” played on the public address system.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Thursday that Ochoa’s remarks showed ”that we have a long way to go to get the respect of Mexico.”

Fans in the crowd of 26,000 at new TLQ Stadium booed Ochoa with every touch.

“I think you guys know the message. I don’t need to like speak on it too much,” Pulisic said. “It’s just an idea that came in the head.”

Tim Weah said he and defender DeAndre Yedlin inspired Pulisic’s shirt.

“Just to send a message,” Weah said. “Before the game, Mexico was talking a lot of smack. To shut them up, we have to continue to win games, continue to beat them. That’s the only way we’re going to earn their respect and get the world’s respect.”

The win was the third this year for the 13th-ranked Americans over No. 9 Mexico following a 3-2 victory in the Nations League final in June and a 1-0 victory in the CONCACAF Gold final in August.

“To win three in a row is obviously amazing,” Pulisic said, “but that doesn’t mean that it’s time to be complacent or time to think oh, we’re the best around.”

Heated matches between Mexico and the U.S. are the norm, and this one ended with the U.S. a man short after Miles Robinson — who scored the Gold Cup goal — got a pair of yellow cards.

“We fiercely dislike Mexico’s soccer team, right, and we’re fierce competitors and we want to win every time on the field,” Berhalter said, making a point to distinguish Mexico’s team from its people. “Afterwards, you shake hands and you move on. We have a lot of respect for them.”

The U.S. and Mexico have 14 points each, followed by Canada with 13, Panama 11, Costa Rica, Jamaica and El Salvador six each, and Honduras three.

Three nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff.

The U.S. won four straight home qualifiers against Mexico by 2-0, all at Columbus, Ohio, before falling 2-1 in November 2016 at Crew Stadium. That led to the Americans missing the 2018 World Cup.

Pulisic, one of the few holdovers, entered in place of Brenden Aaronson in the 69th minute. Since a high left ankle sprain on Sept. 8 at Honduras, Pulisic had been limited to a pair of late-match appearances for Chelsea.

“I never had an injury like that,” he said. “It was just dealing with pain in different spots of my ankle. And it was just about making sure it was right and now I feel like it’s in a good spot.”