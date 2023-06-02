But several council members criticized the city’s communications following the spill, which included a push alert to cell phones recommending people use bottled drinking water after a certain time. It sparked a run on bottled water at stores throughout the city.

Councilmember Curtis Jones said the map showing that just over half of the city would have been affected if the chemical spill entered the Baxter Water Treatment Plant along the Delaware River should have been more widely promoted.

“Had that simple information … been disseminated to elected officials like ourselves, had it been disseminated in public places and spaces like Channel 64, we could have avoided the hysteria,” Jones said.

Carroll said the city was working with limited information from its partners about testing, treatment, and the concentration of the chemicals in the hours after the spill, while trying to avoid causing panic through its communications. The city tried disseminating information through several channels, Carroll said, but did not send the bottled water recommendation alert until roughly an hour before it would go into effect.

“Late on Sunday morning, an evaluation of the public awareness indicated that social media, the press briefing, and our web-based contact were still not registering with the public. As a result, [Office of Emergency Management] initiated a mobile alert,” he said. “We … recognize a more thorough approach may have minimized public alarm.”

The city did have a plan to distribute bottled water to residents if needed, but the city would not have been able to meet demand on its own.

Carroll said it would have taken over 500,000 cases to provide drinking water for every potentially affected resident. City stockpiles, with contributions from mutual aid and industry partners, could have provided roughly 20,000 cases of water within 24 hours — or a one-day supply for around 60,000 people. Furnishing the entire city with a three-day supply of water would cost more than $10 million, Dominick Mireles, director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management, said.

The city will evaluate ways to improve its capacity — but ultimately, everyone should have their own three-day water supply on hand, Carroll said.

One way the city could avoid needing to distribute bottled water in a future contamination emergency is to build full redundancy into the drinking water system.

Philadelphia draws its drinking water from two different rivers — the Delaware and the Schuylkill. Right now, the city lacks the ability to serve all customers from just one of the two rivers, but the Water Department already has a plan to improve the system so that can be done.

“We have the very rare opportunity, with feasible levels of investment over the next 20 years, to completely address this type of situation with no need to implement a water distribution plan at all,” Carroll said. “PWD will switch over from the Baxter plant to one of the other two plants or a combination, and people can sleep easy and rest assured.”