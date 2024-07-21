From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At 35 years old, Kim Harris is on his third trade skill in the construction industry because he wasn’t interested in sitting in front of a computer all day.

He started as a pipefitter in Georgia but was laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic. After coming home to Palmyra, New Jersey, he found a job as a metal sign builder.

Harris is now training as an apprentice to become a sheet metal worker with the Local 19 union at its Philadelphia Training Center. The apprenticeship program is registered with the federal government and was highlighted as a national model last week when officials with President Joe Biden’s administration visited the location.

“This is kind of a mix between using your brain and using your hands. So that’s kind of why I really enjoy it,” he said.

Harris said he wanted to keep improving his skills because he can earn more money as a sheet metal worker as opposed to a sign maker.

For example, in Philadelphia the prevailing wage for a sign maker is $25 an hour whereas a sheet metal worker can earn $59 an hour. He hopes that the pay bump will help him raise his one-year-old and nine year old sons and support his girlfriend, who is a nurse.

“You get treated with respect. You’re never getting treated like a piece of dirt,” he said. “You’re there [on a job site] with a purpose, you complete your mission and go on to the next mission. It’s good for me.”