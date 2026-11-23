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North Philadelphia native Linda Cliatt-Wayman had a decadeslong career in the School District of Philadelphia and was credited with a remarkable turnaround of Strawberry Mansion High School, where she served as principal from 2012 to 2017.

And as the district prepares for the closing of 17 schools, she’s offering a cautionary tale.

At Mansion, Cliatt-Wayman inherited a slate of challenges, including poor attendance, low test scores and frequent violent incidents. School safety officers regularly broke up fights — some of which led to students being arrested — and the federal government classified it as “persistently dangerous.” At times, Cliatt-Wayman faced threats to her own life.

She dedicated herself to caring for students and staff with a “no excuses” mentality. Her efforts attracted nationwide attention, especially after a May 2013 “Nightline” special hosted by Diane Sawyer, which gave an intimate glimpse into the struggling school and challenges of students’ home lives.

However, Cliatt-Wayman said a major reason why her school was so troubled was barely acknowledged was that it had just experienced a merger that, while well-intentioned, brought together an “explosive mix” of students.

The Philadelphia district closed about 10% of its traditional public schools in 2012-2013, and Thomas FitzSimons High School and E. Washington Rhodes High School merged into Strawberry Mansion just as Cliatt-Wayman took the helm.

Though FitzSimons and Strawberry Mansion were only blocks apart, their students had longstanding conflicts, some gang-related and violent.

Despite warnings that the merger could prove dangerous, the decision went ahead, with some district leaders touting the opportunity to collaboratively resolve neighborhood problems.

That round of closures had strong ripple effects, Cliatt-Wayman said, and she believes the problems Strawberry Mansion already faced became worse following the merger.

Many students simply left. She expected to have 1,000 but ended up with only about 360, and attempts to bring them back were mostly unsuccessful.

“We tried to find those kids. We could not find the kids,” she said.

Now, years after that turmoil, Cliatt-Wayman said the district seemingly hasn’t learned from the experience.

In a statement, a school spokesperson said the district recognizes “the impact and lessons learned from the 2012-2013 school closures, and we are committed to ensuring the current process is distinct and significantly more collaborative.”

The statement reiterated the district’s commitment to “white glove, red carpet treatment” for schools affected by closures and mergers. But Cliatt-Wayman said she doesn’t believe such attention is happening.

She said she watched livestreamed board meetings and was disheartened to see board members engaged in side conversations or on their phones. The closure decision was made before the public had a chance to have its say, Cliatt-Wayman said.

She believes the district’s lack of engagement has made a difficult situation much worse. The multiple protests and distraught testimony in favor of saving the 17 schools seem to fall on deaf ears, she said.

Cliatt-Wayman said the board must acknowledge the community’s unhappiness.

“Respond at the board meetings. Give people adequate answers to their questions so they won’t be so angry,” she said. “They’re angry because they never really answer the questions.”

As the closure plan moves forward, Cliatt-Wayman said she’s also wondering who will track the fallout.

“Now, once [students] get into those schools next September, who’s still going to be here? Who’s going to go in there and see the effects of their decision?” she said.