Philadelphia teachers union releases plan to save 17 schools

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The union representing Philadelphia public school teachers has released a plan it says will save and improve 17 schools slated for closure, without raising additional funds.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers announced its new Facilities Action Plan on Wednesday as an alternative to the School District of Philadelphia’s plan to consolidate and move students out of schools that are in poor condition or are low-performing.

The Philadelphia Board of Education, appointed by the mayor, approved the school district’s plan in April and has faced strong criticism from families, staff, students and some City Council members who refuse to accept the closure of so many schools.

Opponents to the plan have held multiple protests and accused the district of failing to engage with affected communities.

However, the board has said the closures and mergers are moving forward. A statement from the district to WHYY News said, in part, that the union’s plan addresses immediate maintenance needs but “does not adequately address the fundamental challenges facing our school system: declining enrollment, aging and underutilized buildings, and longstanding inequities in educational opportunities.”

At the union’s news conference Wednesday, staff from the closing schools packed the union office and held long scrolls with names of those who “reject the district’s plan and transition committees.” Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier, Rue Landau and Nina Ahmad joined the group without giving remarks.

At the event, PFT President Arthur Steinberg said the union will deliver its plan to the school board Thursday but expressed little faith in the board to listen.

The union plan holds the district accountable for years of “negligence” that allowed minor facilities issues to become major capital projects, Steinberg said.

He said while the district maintains closures are necessary due to declining enrollment, the poorly maintained facilities are a major reason why students have left the district.

“We cannot allow [the district] to respond to their own failure by closing schools and abdicating their obligation and responsibility to make all district schools safe and healthy,” Steinberg said.

He characterized the closures as “a pessimistic vision for the School District of Philadelphia’s future, and the city as well.” He called on Parker to step in and save the schools, which he said would align with her “One Philly, One Future” budget motto.

“I haven’t heard one person at the meeting I’ve attended get up and say, ‘Hey, district, this is a great plan.’ So we’re now asking the mayor to intervene,” he said. “What is more ‘One Philly’ than the schools?”