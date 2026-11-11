Philadelphia teachers union releases plan to save 17 schools
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is calling on Mayor Cherelle Parker to intervene to stop the closures and begin overdue maintenance.Listen 0:57
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The union representing Philadelphia public school teachers has released a plan it says will save and improve 17 schools slated for closure, without raising additional funds.
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers announced its new Facilities Action Plan on Wednesday as an alternative to the School District of Philadelphia’s plan to consolidate and move students out of schools that are in poor condition or are low-performing.
The Philadelphia Board of Education, appointed by the mayor, approved the school district’s plan in April and has faced strong criticism from families, staff, students and some City Council members who refuse to accept the closure of so many schools.
Opponents to the plan have held multiple protests and accused the district of failing to engage with affected communities.
However, the board has said the closures and mergers are moving forward. A statement from the district to WHYY News said, in part, that the union’s plan addresses immediate maintenance needs but “does not adequately address the fundamental challenges facing our school system: declining enrollment, aging and underutilized buildings, and longstanding inequities in educational opportunities.”
At the union’s news conference Wednesday, staff from the closing schools packed the union office and held long scrolls with names of those who “reject the district’s plan and transition committees.” Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier, Rue Landau and Nina Ahmad joined the group without giving remarks.
At the event, PFT President Arthur Steinberg said the union will deliver its plan to the school board Thursday but expressed little faith in the board to listen.
The union plan holds the district accountable for years of “negligence” that allowed minor facilities issues to become major capital projects, Steinberg said.
He said while the district maintains closures are necessary due to declining enrollment, the poorly maintained facilities are a major reason why students have left the district.
“We cannot allow [the district] to respond to their own failure by closing schools and abdicating their obligation and responsibility to make all district schools safe and healthy,” Steinberg said.
He characterized the closures as “a pessimistic vision for the School District of Philadelphia’s future, and the city as well.” He called on Parker to step in and save the schools, which he said would align with her “One Philly, One Future” budget motto.
“I haven’t heard one person at the meeting I’ve attended get up and say, ‘Hey, district, this is a great plan.’ So we’re now asking the mayor to intervene,” he said. “What is more ‘One Philly’ than the schools?”
Clean, safe, dry and comfortable
The first stage of the PFT plan would begin immediately and cost approximately $25 million, which the union says is a small fraction of the $548 million the district estimates for necessary deferred maintenance in those buildings.
The union plan identifies the most important work needed at each of the 17 schools and the approximate cost. If the work were started now, according to the plan, all buildings slated for closure would be up to a least “good” condition by 2031, as checked daily by those in the building.
The union proposal does not address the more than 150 other buildings the district has identified as needing modernization, but says a second report will be released this calendar year. Currently, the plan only begins to address the “enormous” scope of work needed throughout the district, from air conditioning to plumbing to asbestos and lead paint.
Still, the union says the improvements would go a long way toward keeping families in the district and improving the working and learning experience.
Jerry Roseman, PFT’s environmental director, outlined the standards at the news conference: “Is my building clean? Is my building safe? Is my building dry? Is my building comfortable? Everyone should answer that yes every day,” he said.
Faris Carter, who has taught English at Parkway Northwest High School for 10 years, said at the news conference that her school is slated for closure despite having a building in “good” condition in a “high risk” neighborhood, according to the district’s own measures.
“How can the district acknowledge a community’s vulnerability and then make a decision that threatens its stability?” Carter said.
She called for Parker — a Parkway Northwest alum — to keep her alma mater open, along with the 16 other schools.
“Mayor Parker, while campaigning for the office you now hold, you stood on our graduation stage, celebrated our students, and spoke to them about their futures. Now you support a plan to dismantle their school,” Carter said. “You were there when it was time to show off our students. Where are you when it’s time to defend them?”
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