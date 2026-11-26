Philadelphia families find joy in community cooking classes
Each month, Vetri Community Partnership pairs with the School District of Philadelphia for free family experiences.
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The sound and smell of sizzling fajitas, widely known to be irresistible to the human senses, was a tasty reward for the parents, children and teenagers who came for a Saturday morning cooking class at Vetri Community Partnership, in collaboration with the Philadelphia School District.
Families came from across the city for a free culinary course that put them to work in the professional kitchen prepping components of the day’s menu: vegetable fajita mix with onion, bell peppers and beans; scratch-made tortillas; chipotle ranch sauce; tomato, cheese and lettuce for toppings; and a charred corn salsa with lime, a beloved staff recipe that was later deemed the group favorite. All the participants sat and ate together when the meal was ready.
After brief instructions and handwashing, the kitchen became loud and lively, with five elementary-age kids trying their hand at making tortillas.
“Do you guys wanna roll more dough?” asked one instructor.
“Yeah! More flour!” shouted the quintet of novice chefs, propped up on stools and wielding rolling pins.
This kind of hands-on fun, whether with kids, adults or seniors, is fostered by Vetri Community Partnership staff nearly every day.
The nonprofit was founded by chef Marc Vetri and restaurateur Jeff Benjamin, and brings people to the teaching kitchen to build relationships and learn skills for healthy living.
CEO Maddy Booth said the organization has had a long relationship with the school district, using its mobile kitchen for visits and offering the monthly classes through the Parent and Family University initiative.
When people come into their kitchen, Booth said she loves “watching their body language change” throughout the class. Participants often start out a bit nervous but easily jump into the work and enjoy lingering around the communal table. Some who started as strangers have even become running buddies or gone out for ice cream after the class, she said.
“It’s a real big celebration,” Booth said, “and there’s a ton of joy.”
In teaching scratch cooking with healthy ingredients, the Vetri organization aims to help people fend off chronic disease and build habits that last a lifetime. But for Booth, fun is the greatest benefit.
“Really, in this room, we see the smiles and the joy and growth that happens when people have the tools, skills and confidence to create meals for themselves,” she said.
Zoe Swygert, a ninth grader at Franklin Learning Center, and her mom, Tamika Swygert, said they already cook together often. They quickly jumped into cutting peppers and onions for fajita mix, adding high-fiber beans instead of meat.
Tamika Swygert said she was previously enrolled in culinary school but decided egg cookery was too complicated. But she and her daughter enjoy making meals at home, and Zoe said the classes might help her determine whether chef life is truly her passion.
Either way, she said more young people should get involved in the kitchen.
“First, it can help the parents, like, get some time off,” she said. “And also, it can help us learn responsibility for when we get older and become more independent.”
At stations around the kitchen, the youngest kids tackled the tortilla dough and, with flour flying and rolling pins spinning, flattened small pieces into shapes that sometimes resembled circles.
The hardest part of making the charred corn salsa was leaving it alone. After pouring frozen corn into a hot skillet, everyone was amazed when, after several minutes without stirring, it became golden brown and nutty. Combined with lime and cilantro, the corn was the star of the show.
The entire meal was ready after a couple hours, and participants sat at the communal table to try their creations, also grabbing recipes and leftovers to take home.
The Swygerts made sure to try the fajita batch they’d made together.
The verdict?
Zoe said she would “definitely” make it at home.
“The corn and the salsa and the tortillas, they had a lot of flavor to it. I enjoyed the chipotle ranch as well,” she said. “It all came together really nicely.”
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