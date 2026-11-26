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The sound and smell of sizzling fajitas, widely known to be irresistible to the human senses, was a tasty reward for the parents, children and teenagers who came for a Saturday morning cooking class at Vetri Community Partnership, in collaboration with the Philadelphia School District.

Families came from across the city for a free culinary course that put them to work in the professional kitchen prepping components of the day’s menu: vegetable fajita mix with onion, bell peppers and beans; scratch-made tortillas; chipotle ranch sauce; tomato, cheese and lettuce for toppings; and a charred corn salsa with lime, a beloved staff recipe that was later deemed the group favorite. All the participants sat and ate together when the meal was ready.

After brief instructions and handwashing, the kitchen became loud and lively, with five elementary-age kids trying their hand at making tortillas.

“Do you guys wanna roll more dough?” asked one instructor.

“Yeah! More flour!” shouted the quintet of novice chefs, propped up on stools and wielding rolling pins.

This kind of hands-on fun, whether with kids, adults or seniors, is fostered by Vetri Community Partnership staff nearly every day.

The nonprofit was founded by chef Marc Vetri and restaurateur Jeff Benjamin, and brings people to the teaching kitchen to build relationships and learn skills for healthy living.

CEO Maddy Booth said the organization has had a long relationship with the school district, using its mobile kitchen for visits and offering the monthly classes through the Parent and Family University initiative.

When people come into their kitchen, Booth said she loves “watching their body language change” throughout the class. Participants often start out a bit nervous but easily jump into the work and enjoy lingering around the communal table. Some who started as strangers have even become running buddies or gone out for ice cream after the class, she said.

“It’s a real big celebration,” Booth said, “and there’s a ton of joy.”